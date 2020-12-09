Update: Over €10,000 of suspected drugs and cash seized in Fethard, Co. Tipperary – two men arrested

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to the seizure of over €10,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Fethard, Co. Tipperary on December 5.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning in Co. Tipperary and are currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The woman who was previously arrested was released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.