St. Josephs College present the Paddy Kennedy Ag Science Memorial Scholarship

An agricultural science scholarship in memory of a past pupil of St. Joseph's College Borrisoleigh has been awarded to a student who received the highest Leaving Cert results in the school in 2020.

Paddy Kennedy, Bouladuff, passed away suddenly in 2018. A dairy discussion group that Paddy was an active member of decided to offer the scholarship in his name.

Thomas Dwan, past pupil, and chairperson of the group presented the scholarship to Sarah Seymour, Ballycommon. Sarah scored the highest points in her Leaving Cert and also studied Agricultural Science - a key requirement for the scholarship.

Marcella Crowe, Ag Science teacher, spoke fondly of Paddy and his time in school. She recalled the energy he brought to the class, his enthusiasm for life and that he should be a source of inspiration to the 5th and 6th year Ag students who were in attendance.

It was a wonderful and fitting way to honour Paddy and a huge thank you to Paddy's farm discussion group who are funding the scholarship for an initial term of five years.