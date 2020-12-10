Making a splash: Tipperary leisure centres to share €90,000 in funding

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has confirmed that Tipperary leisure centres and swimming pool operators are to benefit from over €90,000 in State funding, announced this week by Fianna Fáil Junior Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers.

Deputy Cahill said that he had been working closely with local Fianna Fáil councillors Seán Ryan and Seamus Hanafin in relation to Thurles Leisure Centre for some time now and he was delighted to welcome almost €10,000 in funding for the facility.

Leisure centres across the county are set to benefit from this funding announcement, with facilities in Nenagh, Roscrea, Tipperary Town, Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir set to receive financial supports under this round of funding.

“While it is appreciated that this is a difficult time for swimming pool operators across the country, the funding will provide financial stability to the sector in the uncertain months ahead. It is vital that the Government supports our swimming pool and leisure centre operators at this time, as they provide such popular and much-needed facilities in our local towns, all around the county,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that swimming pool operators had demonstrated their resilience throughout the ongoing pandemic.

“It is important that this resilience continues into the weeks and months ahead as we look to emerge from this crisis.

“The funding announced will assist swimming pool operators in getting everyone active and keeping them active. This has never been more important and is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing,” he said.