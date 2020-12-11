Tipperary man further remanded in Kilcommon drugs case
Tipperary man further remanded in Kilcommon drugs case
A man charged in connection with a drugs find in Kilcommon has been further remanded in custody by Nenagh Court.
James Curtis of Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles, is charged with possession of drugs and sale or supply of drugs at Kilcommon on October 31, 2020.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded Mr Curtis in continuing custody to Nenagh Court on December 18.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on