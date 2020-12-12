Tipperary man was caught with 22 Xanax tablets in Nenagh

A man who was caught with tablets had been “mixing with the wrong people” at the time of the offence, Nenagh Court was told.

Jason Ryan of Shallee, Capparoe, Nenagh, pleaded to the offence at Cormack Drive, Nenagh, on October 26, 2018.

The court heard he was in possession of 22 Xanax tablets which had a value of €44.

His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that Mr Ryan, 24, was a “young man who had serious issues at the time and was mixing with the wrong people”.

She told the court Mr Ryan went into treatment and was still in treatment, and was looking at starting his first job.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Ryan €150.

Recognizance were set in Mr Ryan’s own bond of €250.