Tipperary shoppers get free parking in car parks in run up to Christmas

Shoppers in Nenagh will benefit from three hours free parking in the town's car parks from this Saturday, December 12.

The initiative is part of Tipperary County Council's campaign to help people shop local over the festive period.

The initiative runs until December 26.

Cllr Hughie McGrath had asked at the November meeting of Nenagh Town Council that free parking be brought in earlier to coincide with the easing of Covid restrictions and the reopening of non-essential retail shops.

He was supported by Cllr Michael O'Meara.

However, district manager Marcus O'Connor pointed out that it would not be possible as the council had spent a lot of money on acquiring new Christmas lights for the town.

Cllr Phyll Bugler asked that the council made sure the free parking scheme was properly advertisied.

Tipperary County Council has introduced free parking in its car parks in all towns where parking applies in the run up to Christmas. For details see tipperarycoco.ie