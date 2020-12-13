Supporting local businesses: Meet the Soap Sisters from Tipperary

Cashel entrepreneurs Samantha Moloney Murphy & Sinead Moloney founded their company Soap Sisters in 2020 as the Covid pandemic hit. In just a few short months their beauty and skincare brand has grown from strength to strength.

Tell us about the business?

We are two sisters originally from Cashel living in Laois, we make handmade soaps, bath bombs, lipbalms, bath salt soaks, body scrubs, soy wax melts, soy wax candles and pillow mists.

When did the business start?

It started by accident during the first lockdown in March, Sam was keeping busy making bath salts for family and friends when Sinead encouraged her to start selling them.

Next thing we know we are making all sorts of natural products and signing papers to become a limited company. Our website launched in May and we are now in three shops and included in four different subscription box and gift box companies.

How many people work in the company?

Sam works full time and Sinead works part time as well as her own full time job, and Sam's five year old daughter also helps in exchange for lots of bath bombs!

What inspired you to start the business?

Unfortunately Sam lost her job due to Covid, and there was such great demand for our products so Sam's husband said that we needed to decide whether we really wanted to make a go of this, so we did and we can now barely keep up with the demand of orders thanks to all of our amazing and supportive customers.

What has been the biggest challenge since the business began?

The biggest challenge for us has definitely been how fast this business has grown. We are learning everyday especially in the business side of things.

What has been your proudest moment in the business?

Our proudest moment has definitely been seeing our products on shelves. We never expected this to happen and are extremely grateful every day. We also appeared on the Elaine Show on Virgin Media. We also raised money for Pieta House in the month of October, we donated 10% of all sales to them for Mental Health Awareness month.

We then donated 20 care packs to give to homeless through The Social Guys, another Irish Business doing their bit for charity. We certainly hope to give back as much as we can in the future.

Who inspires you from a business perspective?

Irish business women like Suzanne Jackson for example who created the brand So Sue Me, she is now in almost every shop you walk in. She worked so hard to get to where she is now.

How has the business adapted in light of the Covid-19 pandemic?

As everyone is doing alot of online shopping now and supporting small Irish businesses more than ever, it has been the best time for us to start this.

What is your advice to others starting out in the industry?

Go for it. Just do it, who knows what will happen this will either grow bigger for us or I could be looking for a job next year but at least we will have no regrets and look back and say we did this with pride!

Where can people find out more?

On our website: www.sssoapsisters.com

We are also on Facebook and Instagram: @sssoapsisters