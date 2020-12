Tipp minor hurling and football teams named for Saturday

The hurlers play Waterford while the footballers take on Clare

The Tipperary minor hurling panel to play Waterford in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final in Páirc U í Rinn this Saturday, December 12th at 3pm has been announced by manager Paul Collins and lines out as follows.

1. Jason O'Dwyer - Clonoulty-Rossmore

2. Danny Slattery - Clonoulty-Rossmore

3. Robert Doyle - Clonoulty-Rossmore

4. Jamie Duncan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

5. Cathal Quinn - Cashel King Cormacs

6. Michael Corcoran (Capt.) - Silvermines

7. Luke Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane

8. Darragh Stakelum - Thurles Sarsfields

9. Peter McGarry - St. Mary's

10. Stephen Ferncombe - Clonoulty-Rossmore

11. Ciaran McCormack - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Jack Leamy - Golden-Kilfeacle

13. Sean Kenneally - Moneygall

14. Tony Cahill - Drom-Inch

15. Conor McKelvey - Silvermines

Subs:

16. Dylan O' Grady - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

17. Joe Caesar - Holycross-Ballycahill

18. Maidhc Fitzpatrick - Drom-Inch

19. David Fogarty - Holycross-Ballycahill

20. Kenny Lee - Roscrea

21. Philly Hayes - Durlas Óg

22. Darragh Minogue - Durlas Óg

23. Eddie Ryan - Borris-Ileigh

24. Pat Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

Later that same evening, in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship, Tipperary will play Clare in their quarter-final clash at 5pm in Semple Stadium. The Tipperary panel has also been announced by manager Johnny Nevin and lines out as follows,

1. Thomas Burke - JK Brackens

2. Sean O'Meara - Grangemockler-Ballyneale

3. James Morris - Clonmel Commercials

4. Kevin Cahalane - Lorrha-Dorrha

5. Darragh McVicker - Clonmel Óg

6. Emmet Butler - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

7. Oisin Maher - Cahir

8. Toby Lambe - Holycross-Ballycahill

9. Ciaran Condon - Cahir

10. Jack Nevin - JK Brackens

11. Jack Buckley - Cahir

12. Sean Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

13. Eoin Craddock - Holycross-Ballycahill

14. Rory Collins - Moyle Rovers

15. Liam Mc Cormack - Thurles Sarsfields

Subs:

16. Lorcan Cummins - Thurles Sarsfields

17. Conor Neville - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

18. Conor O'Brien - Mullinahone

19. Niall Duffy - Newport

20. Paul Mullin - Drom & Inch

21. Tom Downey - Rockwell Rovers

22. Anthony Keely - Clonmel Commercials

23. Cian Smith - Clonmel Commercials

24. Declan Nee - Clonmel Commercials