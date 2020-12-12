Drug driver fined and disqualified at Carrick District Court

Cannabis was found in a blood sample taken from a motorist, Carrick-on-Suir District Court has heard.

Before the court was Philip Power, Banagher Place, Piltown who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a drug .

The offence happened on May 26, 2018 at Fiddown Bridge.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said that the driver was co-operative when stopped at a checkpoint and had no previous convictions.

Michael Quirk, solicitor said his client was a 23-year-old single man. At the time of the incident he was having a stressful time as a result of a family bereavement. Judge Terence Finn imposed a fine of €400 and disqualified the defendant from driving for one year.