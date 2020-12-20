Fine imposed at Carrick District Court for possession of drug

A man with fourteen previous convictions appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District court on a drug possession charge. Before the court was James Sheehan, Clonmore Hall, Piltown. He pleaded guilty to having cannabis in his possession at Clonmore, Piltown on May 28, 2020.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told the court that a search warrant was executed and €5 worth of cannabis was found. His last conviction was some years ago. James Sheehan told Judge Finn that he was “living a good life now”.

Judge Finn asked the defendant to make a €250 contribution to the court poor box and the charge was struck out.