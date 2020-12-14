Tipperary's Mary's Meals Christmas raffle will put food on the table for poorest children

The Tipperary branch of Mary’s Meals, which looks after children in some of the poorest countries in the world has launched a Christmas fundraising raffle, with a €400 Tipperary Crystal canteen cutlery set as first prize and a copy of the book The Shed that Fed a Million Children that tells the story of Mary’s Meals.

The Christmas theme for Mary’s Meals is to “set your place” this Christmas with the Big Family Christmas campaign.

On average we spend €20 per head at our Christmas dinner. If people were to donate €20 this would be setting a place for a child at their table and the money would feed a child for a year.

The raffle is simple to enter. For every €5 you donate, your name will be entered once, for every €10 it will be entered three times and for every €20 it will be entered six times.

Their goal is to reach €4,000, and you can join the raffle by logging on to http://bit.ly/39dno8m or www.marysmeals.ie/fundraising/project/marys-meals-tipperary/marys-meals-raffle-to-win-a-tipperary-crystal-cutlery-canteen

Danielle McBean of Mary's Meals in Tipperary said that they work with some of the world’s poorest communities in 19 different countries to set up school feeding programmes in places where hunger and poverty can stop children from gaining an education.

"We provide daily meals in school to encourage children – who might otherwise be working or scavenging for food – to gain an education that can offer them a route out of poverty. We are a no frills charity just €18.30 will feed a child for a whole school year. At least 93% of all monies raised go directly to our charitable activities," she said.

Its school feeding programmes are owned and run by local communities. Before a school can be added to the programme, the community has to put forward volunteers who give their time to cook and serve the meals for the children.

They provide the ingredients for the meals along with training and monitoring support, but it is the community volunteers who get up at dawn to collect firewood and cook the meals – stirring huge pots so that every child in the school can enjoy a nutritious meal each day while they learn.

Mary’s Meals is able to buy the ingredients for the food because of kind-hearted people all over the world – including many right here in Ireland – who support this work because they want to help children to thrive and offer them the chance of a better future.

"Everyone has different commitments but one little act of kindness can make a real difference and if anyone wanted to give their time to helping fundraise for Mary’s Meals in Tipperary I would be delighted. I’m appealing to schools, businesses and anyone who has time to get involved. The idea is to start spreading the word of Mary’s meals, it’s still relatively unknown in parts of Ireland. Every child has the right to a meal and to an education," said Danielle.

You can watch of a video of their work in a new film by Hollywood actor Gerard Butler at https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=1s8RF_ukusY&t=261s or log on to www.marysmeals.ie