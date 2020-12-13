Bookings needed for Christmas Day Mass in Cahir

St Mary’s Church in Cahir is taking booking for Christmas Masses. At present we are having four Masses in St Mary’s with an option of holding two more, if the demand is there.

In an update on the Christmas Masses in St Mary’s, Christmas Eve Masses at 5:30pm and 7pm are fully booked. There are some places still available for Christmas Day Masses at 10 am and 11:30 am. We are now taking booking for Christmas Eve Mass at 8:30 pm, so please contact the Parish Office on 052-7443447 to book your place. We are limited to 100 people in the church. You could consider going to Mass any day from Sunday, December 20 to Sunday, December, 27. Please spread the word and let your family and neighbours know too. Thank you.

Volunteer needed - to cover Mass over The Christmas Period. In the hopes that we are allowed to have Parishioners attending Mass we need your help. Could you please give a hour of your time to help with parishioner entering the church for Mass and also sanitizing the church after Mass. We hope to issue tickets for individual Masses Please contact Office on 052-7443447 to give your name and number if you are interested in helping.

The Christmas Tree has arrived at St Mary’s - Thanks to Caplice’s Christmas Trees for the delivery, the fresh smell of pine when you enter the church is lovely. Many thanks to the Looby men for helping Michael get the tree in place too.

We need your help - could you please subscribe to our YouTube channel. The channel has only five subscribers at the moment and we need at least 100 subscribers to get a Custom URL. So we would be grateful if you could subscribe to the channel in order for the church to obtain a custom link. The temporary link is on our Facebook page and subscribe on St Mary’s Cahir on YouTube, St Mary’s Catholic Church, Cahir.