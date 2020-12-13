Cahir market in full swing in build up to Christmas

Thanks to the classification of Cahir market as essential retail, the market is open open as usual, from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays at Cahir Castle car park. The market welcomes customers every Saturday and requests them to play their part in observing the HSE guidelines to keep everybody safe.

A number of new stalls have joined us this year including a bread and baking stall run by Lorraine called “Sweet Obsession” and is very popular with the cakes always selling out. “My” is run by Myriam and Barry Quinn and has some great products, including My Granola, My Salsa & My Humus and the recently introduced delicious new product called “My Morning Coffee Bar”.

And of course the market is delighted that there is a new vegetable stall, “Clonmore Market Garden”, which is in the transition period to being a fully organic certified producer. They offer a great seasonal range of vegetables and greens. It is great to see these new stalls, strengthening the range of produce on offer.

Other stalls sell Knockara Páte, selection of Irish cheeses. Butler’s Farm’s has fresh bacon, pork and chicken. There is Hartley’s Fish & Seafood stall. The Apple Farm fruits and juices are firm favourites. Wilson’s vegetables, greens and eggs and O’Brien’s Farm potatoes are a must. Barrett’s Kimchi, Kraut fermented vegetables products and chutney’s are delicious and healthy condiments to look after your gut. Teresa McLoughlin keeps customers revived with tea and a cake or two or four!

Some craft stalls trade in Cahir include, Ned Lonergan’s wood turning provides beautiful pieces from local timber and not forgetting John Bailes bedding plants and shrubs who offers great seasonal planting options.

The Market is now in full Christmas mode with lots of items to choose from for your Christmas table or a little something to go under the tree. Watch this space for more details!