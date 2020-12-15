Young Tipperary people find their voices

On Friday 4th Tipperary Comhairle na nog the elected youth council held in 2020AGM as a completely virtual event. 80 young people from all around Tipperary zoomed in to the event, finding out about the work of the youth council over the past year and how they adapted and changed plans but continued to put youth issues and views forward which is part of their role. The day starred with a welcome from one of the incoming Co-chairs Emer Neville from Clonmel

Hubs of young people joined in from Fethard/Killenuale Youth project, Tipp town youth project, Borrisokane youth club, Carrick Foroige and Tipperary Resettlement project. We also had some youth people from Finland with us who hope to do a youth exchange on Democracy with Tipp Comhairle when travel resumes.

Interactive surveys and voting on the day told us of the issues in Tipperary for youth including – mental health, Drugs & Alcohol, Bullying (cyber and in person), Climate Action, Racism etc.

Grace O Sullivan Green MEP to talked about how youth can lead the climate change at local level and you can start in your local area like she did in Waterford from her home near the sea. She spoke of follow what you are interested in and encouraged young people to give things a try from finding out things to making a local change or creating awareness to improve your local area

Philly McMahon Dublin footballer and health advocate talked about the link between physical health & mental health & how it helps combat drugs & alcohol as well as social stigma - he talked about how life or your environment can bring you down a path but you don’t have to go you can have a choice. He spoke of what he calls the half time talk and how we can all reflect on where our life is going and make changes. Sharing his personal journey and what he has learned was very inspiring to the delegates zooming in to the AGM.

Pat Slattery of Director of Services · Economic and Community Development in Tipperary Coco said how important it is to have the youth voice heard at the level of decisions makers and how youth can be heard and resources can be found for those youth issues. He complemented their work to date and said he looks forward to working with them in 2021.

Saoirse Kinsella our Vice Chair talked about the Be sober be safe campaign which the Tipp/Cahir/Cashel subgroup worked on as part of themed work in 2019 and how young people in Tipperary are concerned about their social lives and need the knowledge to know what to do if something happens and where to go for help or information if they are having issues around substance misuse. Saoirse said their aim when getting involved with CYPSC was a harm reduction and awareness of dangers to their peers not scaring or threatening them. Covid and lack of the junior certs results nights to target she felt the project still when well the members learnt a lot for future projects. She talked Philly for his inspiring input and said it linked well with their project and the need to continuously remind young people of making positive life choices for themselves.



Climate action speaker Beth Doherty a members of Dublin Comhairle & climate activist with Fridays for future to talk about youth actions in Ireland and how we can always use our voice to make a difference.



Our work on Youth mental health, Kaitlyn Ryan incoming coChair from Thurles spoke of the work Thurles/Templemore subgroup had done this year on MH and how their survey results showed the impact of lockdown on young people, she invited everyone to have a look at their results online. She spoke about linkage with North Tipperary mental health week and how they were delighted to get info packs out to their peers in this difficult time. Members in Thurles hope to support Jigsaw with the opening of their service in Thurles in 2021. Kaitlyn spoke of how TippCNN are very clear that mental health is a topic they want to keep as a permanent action but asked for a mandate to do so by asking all delegates to vote. 98% voted to yes.



Future – work with Tipperary County Development plan - Ben Gallagher Secretary of TippCNN from Clonmel spoke of Comhairle role as a consultative voice for youth in Tipperary and how they use that voice to bring youth issues to decision makers at local level. The most recent of which was when comhairle member did a workshop with planner’s form TippCoCo and then they prepared a submission proposal to the County Development plan. They hope to continue this work in 2021.



All delegates were shown a Word cloud of all the issues in Tipp that they listed at the start of the day and asked to now vote on their tops 3, this data will go towards themes for 2021 that Tipperary Comhairle na nog work on. Delegates on the day looked at how power works and were reminded that young people have the power to make changes. They also looked at the link to Sustainable development goals for the future and how work on Comhairle can link with the goals.

Announcing of incoming members for 2021 – this year elections had to be replaced by a selection process which was an application form and then a selection online chat and then a youth panel filled the vacant seats for the year ahead so now there are 40 members, mirroring that of TippCoco itself.



Final message from Kaitlyn - thanks everyone who made the virtual AGM possible and everyone who attended. She welcomed the new members and looks forward to working with everyone in 2021.

Find Tipperary Comhairle na nog on all social media platforms to follow their work on behalf of youth in Tipperary