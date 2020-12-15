Tipperary farm leader says Brexit talk 'must continue until a deal is reached'

IFA president Tim Cullinan has welcomed the announcement that the Brexit talks will continue, saying there was no point in setting deadlines for the talks.

They must continue until there was an agreement, he said.

“The reality is that even if we don’t have a deal by January 1, the talks will have to continue until a deal is reached,” said Mr Cullinan.

The Toomevara farmer said that it would be disastrous for Irish farming if a deal was not done in time for January 1.

"We hear a lot of talk about ‘optics’ and ‘perception’ in relation to the negotiations, but all this grandstanding has to stop. It is time to put egos aside. History will judge everyone very harshly if a deal is not done,” he said.

The IFA president said that Irish farming will be the worst affected sector in the worst affected country.

“We met with the Ulster Farmers Union on Friday to discuss the Northern Ireland protocol and the talks. Farmers here, in Northern Ireland, in the UK and across Europe all need a deal,” said Mr Cullinan