Tipperary community groups and charities get €220,00 Stability Fund top up

A total of €220,527 has been granted to Community Development and Charities in Tipperary following the distribution of the additional €10m funding allocated to the Covid-19 Stability Fund for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises.

The news has been welcomed by Tipperary TD Michael Lowry.

An additional €10m was provided for the Covid-19 Stability Fund, which was announced during Budget 2021, for distribution in 2020. This brought the total available under the fund to €45m.

The Covid-19 Stability Fund was established in May 2020 to provide immediate, short term cash flow to qualifying organisations which provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

The funding was intended for organisations in danger of imminent closure due to a reduction in funds-raised or traded income because of Covid-19 restrictions.

To date, just under €31m has been allocated to 590 organisations nationally and is supporting the delivery of many critical front line services.

“When the Stability Fund was initially established, it was envisaged that restrictions would be in place for a limited period and grant levels allocated were based on this assumption,” said Deputy Lowry.

“It was subsequently necessary to reintroduce restrictions and in this context many organisations have been unable to undertake normal fundraising activities recently,” he said

Deputy Lowry said that as a result, the majority of organisations that were approved for funding under the Stability Fund will now receive a top-up grant. This is intended to support them as they continue to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on their ability to trade and fundraise normally.

He said that the work undertaken by these groups and charities had always been invaluable, but never more so that during this pandemic.

“I am delighted that their contribution to our communities is being recognised,” he said.

Who got what from the Stability Fund top up

The following Tipperary groups have received a top up from the Stability Fund:

North Tipperary Hospice Movement, €58,403

Cappawhite Community Council, €44,582

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, €23,688

Cashel & District Social Services, €12,626

Kplan Community Centre, €11,086

Irish Children’s Arthritis Network, €10,214

Tipperary Community Council, €9,084

Sliabh Ardagh Rural Development Company, €8,278

Rosegreen Development Association, €6,271

Carrick-on-Suir Community Resource Centre, €5,481

Place4U Company, €5,311

St Vincent's Day Care Centre, €5,091

Spafield Family Resource Centre, €4,936

Clonmel Day Care Centre for Elderly, €4,194

Roscrea Abbey Community Centre, €3,160

Vee Valley Day Care Centre, €3,158

CARMHA Ireland, €2,708

Fethard and District Day Care Centre, €2,256