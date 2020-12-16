Tipperary crime: four vehicles broken into three towns on same day
Gardaí have issued another warning to motorists after four cars were broken into in the district last Monday.
Items were stolen from a car parked at Rosemary Square in Roscrea at 4pm.
Another car parked off the Main Street was broken into around the same time.
A third car was broken into at Martyr’s Road, Nenagh, at 7pm.
The fourth break-in happened at Newport at 9pm and a number of shopping items were stolen.
Meanwhile a female was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on the M7 outside Nenagh on Wednesday of last week.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Also in the last week, gardaí arrested a male for being drunk and disorderly in Nenagh’s Tesco car park at 6.30pm on Wednesday.
