Tipperary TD calls for review of ban on live wedding music and dancing

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has called on the Government to review the ban on music and dancing at weddings.

“There are many people out there who have decided to continue with their wedding plans, and they have made huge sacrifices to do so,” said. “Couples have cut guest lists and changed venues in order to comply with the public health regulations.”

Deputy Browne said that, in spite of the difficulty this had caused, these couples had adapted and persevered because they wanted to get married and have a great day celebrating their love with their families and friends.

“However, the reaction from couples getting married to the most recent decision by the Government and Fáilte Ireland to ban music and dancing at weddings has been one of extreme disappointment,” he said.

The Cashel-based TD said that couples he had spoken to felt this was a mean-spirited decision which will only serve to ruin their wedding day.

He pointed out that the public health restrictions were already very specific and restraining - 25 people only at a wedding - so this was a strange decision.

“This ban is not stated in the Government’s regulations and has only subsequently been decided by the Minister for Health, the Minister for Tourism and Fáilte Ireland.

“This matter should be reviewed by Government so couples can have some sort of music and dancing at their weddings in a safe and secure way,” said Deputy Browne.