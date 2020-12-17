Aldi announces plans for bigger Clonmel store

Aldi Ireland today announced its plans to extend and fully revamp its Clonmel store in a move that will create ten new full-time jobs.

The extended store will offer customers a larger shopping space, with the retail floor increasing by 25% from 1,125sqm to 1,405sqm. Clonmel shoppers will also benefit from an additional nine car parking spaces (135 spaces in total), and the introduction of four electric vehicle charging points. The store will also receive a full ‘Project Fresh’ makeover, including new hi-spec fixtures and fittings.

Aldi will shortly be submitting a planning application to Tipperary County Council. It hopes to pursue the project in mid-2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Bart Kosinski, Aldi Clonmel Store Manager said: “Creating a larger Aldi store and introducing our award-winning Project Fresh format will provide an even better shopping experience for Clonmel shoppers whilst contributing positively to the town. The Aldi Clonmel team is hugely excited by this announcement and is looking forward to the store receiving a state-of-the art upgrade.”

Since opening in 2003 on Western Road, Aldi Clonmel has become an essential part of the retail fabric of the town. It currently employs 25 full-time staff.

Operating eight stores in County Tipperary, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its Tipperary stores have donated over 151,000 meals to local charities to date. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with the Clonmel Scout Group, Brothers of Charity and RNLI Lough Derg among those to avail of the €500 bursary grant in recent times.