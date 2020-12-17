Tipperary music duo Kyoto Love Hotel release EP

Electronic pop duo, Kyoto Love Hotel, released their brand new EP ‘Grow’ on Friday, December 11.

Kyoto Love Hotel is the musical project of Joe Geaney and Laura Sheary. The pair met while growing up in Tipperary but nowadays they collaborate from their respective homes in Cork and Belfast.

Delicate understated vocals from Sheary, paired with Geaney’s textured electronic synths, the duo create a fresh and intimate sound with the band describing their music as “songs that you can dance to, or cry to, or maybe both, depending on your mood”.

Having received glowing reviews on the strength of previous singles ‘You Unfold’ and ‘Machine’ featuring on Ed’s National Anthems ‘Ceol For The Soul’ (Today FM), Hot Press ‘Track Of The Day’, the group have also topped a host of new music lists including Nialler9 and The Last Mixed Tape and acts to watch.

Speaking about their latest release, the duo said: “The four songs are about birth, death and growth. Each song represents a different aspect of consciousness. The lyrics often come back to the spaces we navigate as human beings. On the one hand, the geographical landscapes that we traverse.

On the other hand, domestic space and our interior lives. What impact do these spaces have on our psyches? All we know is that when we weren't here, nature was. When we're gone, hopefully, it will remain, if we can collectively stop inflicting damage on it.

Experience, perception, consciousness, memory – all of the things that make us messy, complex creatures – they’re all wrapped up in the water and trees and earth that surrounds us.”

Their EP ‘Grow’ is available on Spotify and all social media platforms.