Man appears before Cashel District Court after a fishing knife was found in his possession

A man stopped by a garda was found to have a knife in his possession, Cashel District Court was told.

Judge Terence Finn was told that the item found was used for fishing.

Before the court was Jaiden Norris, 2 Salisbury Mews, Marlfield, Clonmel who pleaded guilty to having a knife in his possession at Mary Street car park in Clonmel on December 6.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said the defendant was observed by a garda and was searched. The knife was found in his pocket.

The defendant said it was used for fishing. He had 45 previous convictions.

Aiden Leahy, solicitor said his client was approached by a garda and he had no problem with being searched. They found a knife that folds into a plastic case.

It was a fishing knife that he received as a gift. He was 21-years-old.

Judge Finn convicted the defendant and adjourned the question of penalty to another sitting of the court on January 5, 2021.