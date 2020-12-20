Cannabis found on mother was for 'medicinal purposes' Cashel District court was told

A woman found with €20 worth of cannabis in her possession has appeared before Cashel District Court.

Barbara Dunne, Gortnahoe, Thurles pleaded guilty to having cannabis in her possession at Gortnahoe on January 12.

Sgt Carol O’Leary told Judge Terence Finn that the defendant had six previous convictions, none of which related to drugs.

Colin Morrissey, solicitor said his client was 51-years-old. She was a mother of three and suffered from fibromyalgia and was using what was found for medicinal purposes.

Judge Finn imposed a fine of €250.