Nenagh AFC soccer club fundraiser to bring joy to the world

Despite the restrictions of Covid 19 and the cancellation of many cultural and sporting events in recent months, Nenagh AFC is hoping to bring a lot of Christmas cheer and happiness with the return of its annual fundraising concert, Christmas with the Stars.

For the past two years, this concert has taken place in the Scouts’ Hall. This is not possible this year in the interests of public health. But as the old adage says: “The show must go on.”

So in co-operation with Star Systems, Thurles, Nenagh AFC will be streaming its now highly acclaimed concert this Saturday, December 19, at 8pm.

The club’s valued supporters will be able to see the best of local talent in the comfort of their own homes.

The many people who attended the concerts over the last two years can again enjoy a night of memorable and seasonal music, performed by well-known local personalities.

Mistletones and wine: The Mistletones choir who will take part in Nenagh AFC’s Christmas with the Stars concert this Saturday

The initial idea for the concert sprung from the need by Nenagh AFC to generate much needed funds to continue its development of the Brickfields complex, specifically the provision of a driveway, footpath, parking and lighting for the safety of everyone using the facilities.

The work was completed this year at a cost in excess of €60,000.

With the additional aid of a County Council grant, the last two concerts have allowed Nenagh AFC to complete the work this summer.

It is hoped that the revenue generated from this year’s concert will allow Nenagh AFC to complete its payment for all the work done.

A host of local singers who are either members of or connected to Nenagh AFC have come together to provide a wonderful night’s entertainment.

For most of the performers, it is their third year taking part.

This year, as well as singing well known Christmas songs, some of the singers will perform songs that have been Number 1 hits over the Christmas period. Included are seasonal favourites like Sleigh Ride, Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy, Merry Christmas Everyone, along with the best of contemporary songs such as Bohemian Rhapsody, I Will Always Love You, Halleluiah, and Save Your Love.

As well as a local audience, it is hoped that many former Nenagh residents will be able to log in from anywhere around the world.

Tickets are available to purchase on eventbrite.ie at a cost of €10 plus booking fee. A search for Christmas with the Stars on the Eventbrite website brings one directly to the booking page. A link to the concert is then forwarded to the purchaser.

With the joys of modern technology, patrons can connect their laptop to their TV using a HDMI cable and watch the concert on a full screen.

Christmas is traditionally a time for school concerts, pantomimes and choirs. In a year of unprecedented upheaval to daily living, Nenagh AFC continues to provide entertainment for all age groups, not just on the playing field but also on the stage.

This a unique Christmas event and one not to be missed.

Nenagh AFC are also very appreciative of local businesses who, despite difficult financial times, have taken out advertisements on the night.

A hardworking committee has been very busy over the last few weeks, putting together a top quality concert, while at the same time, complying with all government guidelines on Covid 19.

So if you are looking for a great night’s entertainment, why not join Nenagh AFC from the comfort of your own couch as familiar faces will bring the festive spirit into the homes of Nenagh.