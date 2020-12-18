Would you like to become a fostering family? Appeal to Tipperary, Kilkenny and Carlow families

Tusla’s Fostering Department in the south Tipperary / Kilkenny / Carlow area provide a home for children who are unable to live with their own families, and give them the support they need to thrive.

Tusla is the only State fostering service in Ireland.

Their aim is to support people like you to help children to reach their full potential in life.

Fostering can be challenging and also highly rewarding.

Fostering may be for a few days or weeks, or for many years, and the children range from babies to teenagers.

Foster carers come from all walks of life. Many foster carers have their own children.

Foster carers can be single, married, in a same-sex relationships, employed, unemployed, and retired. They need carers from varying ethnicities and cultures.

Tusla - the Child and Family Agency - will provide the training and support which will enable you to undertake this challenging task.

The Carlow / Kilkenny / South Tipperary Fostering Department currently have 227 fostering families caring for over 200 children from the area.

Tusla are always looking for new foster carers to meet the needs of the children in local communities.

Recently, they collaborated with the Transition Year students in Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir to raise awareness within their own local community regarding foster care.

This project was thought provoking for the students and they did a fantastic job at coming up with creative ideas for future recruitment campaigns. Tusla would like to extend a big thank you to all involved.

Become a foster carer today to help a child realise just how amazing they are.

If you have any queries or would like additional information: Freephone: 1800 226 771. Email: tusla.fostering@tusla.ie