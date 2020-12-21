Probation report sought on Tipperary man who trespassed on property

A probation report has been sought on a man who went on a same day theft and trespass spree around Nenagh

Daniel Kelly of 21 Cluain Mhuilleain, Nenagh, pleaded to trespass with intent to commit a crime at various locations around Capparoe, Nenagh, on April 12, 2020.

The court heard that one victim had a satnav system taken from their car but Mr Kelly was identified through dashcam footage. The victim called to Nenagh garda station that day and the gardaí went to Mr Kelly’s house and he handed over the satnav.

On the same day, a person was out walking when their neighbour told them they should check their CCTV. When they went back home and checked the CCTV Mr Kelly was observed walking around the property.

The court also heard that on the same day Mr Kelly ran out the front gate of a property after the owner’s son shouted at him through the window.

On April 10, 2020, Mr Kelly was observed rummaging through a car at Tulla, Capparoe, and he ran off when warned by the owner.

The owner said Mr Kelly had no authority to be in the car.

The court heard that Mr Kelly, who is 28 years old, had 75 previous convictions, the majority under the Theft Act.

Mr Kelly’s solicitor, David Peters, said that his client was not working and had attended treatment in Aiséirí.

“He does seem to have turned the corner and is doing well,” said Mr Peters.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered an updated probation report for April 2021, saying it would give the court some indication that change was embedded in Mr Kelly.