Gardai issue warning over bogus phone call scam

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau would like to advise members of the public and businesses to be mindful of a new startup of Revenue Scam calls, which have occurred regularly in the past.



According to gardai, a potential victim receives a phone call from a what appears to be an ‘051’ number, similar to a Waterford landline number. These are what are known as Voip numbers – computer generated numbers.



The caller will try to acquire the personal information/data or bank details of the potential victim. This attempt can vary but it is usually the following examples;

A Tax refund is Due or

Immediate payment for a tax bill is required, sometimes to avoid a criminal prosecution

The caller will then ask for the potential victims credit/debit card or bank account details.

The Revenue scam in the past has also used both Email and text message as a way of contacting potential victims, this will undoubtedly occur again this time.

The following advice is given to the public: Do not give out your credit/debit card, bank account, or PPS Number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email. An Garda Síochána, Revenue, nor any Financial Institution will never call you and ask for your PPS number or bank account details

Never give away personal data to anyone or give assess to your bank account to unknown or untrusted people

Revenue will never ask a customer to provide personal details via phone calls, text messages, email or ‘pop up’ windows.

If you receive such a call, just hang up.

Do not engage in conversation with them as they can be very persuasive

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this scam should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and report the matter to their local Garda Station.