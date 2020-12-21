Concern mounting over increasing levels of speed on Tipperary roads

Tipperary Town based Sinn Féin councillor Tony Black has said he is receiving an increasing number of complaints and representations regarding speeding on county Tipperary roads.

“It is an issue that is becoming increasingly worrying in more than one area. I am receiving calls and emails from towns, villages and rural communities alike who are all concerned about speeding in their localities.

“I believe that the best deterrent is speed ramps such as those in Rosegreen and New Inn, as there is no alternative only to slow down. However, there have been reservations about these ramps being placed on national and regional roads. If that is the case then more signage, road markings and build outs must be provided. Villages such as Bansha can be used as a template for this.

“As I have said it is becoming a more talked about issue in both urban and rural communities. I have had several conversations with residents about speeding on Cashel Road, Galbally Road and Bansha Road in Tipperary Town. I have also spoken to residents in villages such as Lisvernane, Knockavilla, Donaskeigh, Monard and Kilfeacle.

“However, speeding is a scourge that is ever present on national and regional roads outside our towns and villages with Ballykisteen being a prime example of an area where there have been several incidents in recent years.

“ Deputy Martin Browne and I have spoken with the roads section in Tipperary County Council and it is something I will continue to work with them on improving. The safety of our communities must be our first priority.

“It is up to elected representatives, Tipperary County Council and An Garda Síochána to ensure everything is done to reduce speeding in our local communities and ensure they are a safe environment for all our residents.”