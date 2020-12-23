Tipperary author Ann Gardiner launches her fifth book

Ann Gardiner hails from Burncourt, next door to the famous Mitchelstown Caves.

She always enjoyed writing, even going back to her school-days, but didn’t get down to it seriously until the children had grown up and left home.

Her first book – a memoir of growing up on a little farm at the foot of the Galtee mountains – looks at the stand-out days like hay-making, threshings, card-playing, going to Mass in the pony and trap, fair days and visiting Yanks.

She later went to live and work in Dublin and experienced the exciting night life of the swinging 60s with a choice of great showbands in every ballroom.

Then she turned to writing fiction - short stories set in the same era, depicting life, love, betrayal, contrary mothers-in-law and lonely bachelors in her books entitled ‘Paraffin Lamp Days, Don’t Tell Anyone and Old-Fashioned Love. Her latest – Mad For Road – recalls interesting journeys she took over her life, at home and abroad, including that trip Up among the Stars! Ann has three grown-up daughters, five grand-children and is married to Clare musician, Bobby Gardiner.

"Mad For Road" is her fifth book.

In the following article Ann gives a brief outline of her journey.

I’ve taken many trips over my lifetime – some playing music, when my husband, Bobby, and I did the ballad session circuit in the 70s and 80s; or that memorable occasion when I accompanied him to the Fleadh Ceoil in Ennis.

Other journeys were to visit family, living abroad; and some out of pure curiosity to see a bit of the world. The few that stood out in my mind for various reasons are the ones I shared in the book, Mad for Road.

My first trip on an aeroplane was to Spain in the 60s, and it was quite frightening. On a more sober note, I “ministered” to the people in the parish of Slough, in England, in a moment of apostolic zeal, around the same time, on a Legion of Mary programme called Peregrinatio Pro Cristo. Many years later, there was that trip to Providence, Rhode Island in the USA when Bobby got the flu and our eight-year-old daughter had to “carry the show” on St Patrick’s night.

I chronicled a few unforgettable journeys with the Ballyporeen ICA ladies which included France, Belgium and Italy, with a visit to the ruins of the historic city of Pompeii; also an unfortunate, nearer to home excursion up the Galtee mountains. We travelled one Christmas to the decadent city of Las Vegas and viewed the Grand Canyon; and to the exotic Middle Eastern countries of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain when our daughters were working there. Japan was a highlight, made more special because my two sisters and I did it on our own. And then there was the sea cruise to the Greek Isles in 2016.

During the Ballad session era, I had one terrifying experience of “doing” a music session in Mary the Peeler’s Pub, near Thurles, on my own, with our three young children – and no Bobby! This included setting up the amplification and getting the PA working. There were a few unusual happenings on our musical trip to Antrim too. And let’s not forget the time I took my husband to Lough Derg to do penance!

I finished the book with a night in Pianoro, when Andy and Alice were abducted, and met musical celebrities from the past. I’ll say no more.

This is my fifth book.

The others are - The House Remembers, Paraffin Lamp Days, Don’t Tell Anyone, and Old-Fashioned Love.

WHERE TO PURCHASE

The books are available from the following shops-

The Favourite, Mitchelstown

Jim Hyland’s, Mitchelstown

The Bookshop, Fermoy

Jim Bermingham’s, Fermoy

Phillips Bookshop, Mallow

Dolan’s in Cahir

The Bookmarket, Clonmel

The Bookworm, Thurles

Mace, Lismore

O’Mahoney’s Book Shop, Limerick

Amazon