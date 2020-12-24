A book celebrating Rathkeevin National School has been launched

A new book, Rathkeevin National School 1868-2018 - Celebrating a Sense of People and Place, has just been published and is available in local bookshops in Clonmel and other outlets.

It is also available from Rathkeevin school. It is in full colour and contains 313 pages and is lavishly illustrated throughout with maps, tables and photographs of past and present pupils. The book is sponsored by many individuals and bodies as well as Tipperary County Council. It contains forewords by Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan and Fr Peter Ahearne.

There are over 50 contributions from past pupils, teachers and others associated with the school. This book would make an ideal gift not only for those associated with Rathkeevin School but also those who have an interest in local history and education.