Bid to save Ballykisteen Golf Course is successful

The campaign to save Ballykisteen Golf Club outside Tipperary Town from closure has been successful.

Golf club members who feared the golf club would be sold for farmland by the owners of the adjoining Great National Ballykisteen Hotel, are celebrating after being told that the golf course was sold to buyers who intend to continue using the land as a golf course.

“This is a huge relief to the whole community,” said Deputy Mattie McGrath.

“I have been told by the campaign group that the land has been purchased by an Upperchurch business family and the group have been given assurances that it will continue to be used as a golf course,” said Deputy Mattie McGrath.

A campaign to prevent the closure of Ballykisteen Golf Club outside Tipperary Town began earlier this month when members feared that the golf course would be sold for farmland.

Over 1,000 people signed a petition objecting to the sale of the land for farmland in a short space of time.

Over 400 golf club members and community representatives established a campaign to save the course and their efforts have been successful.

They believed closure would seriously damage the local economy and have negative consequences for the social fabric of the community.

When the campaign was established the future of the course was under threat as golf club members had been informed that the owners of the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel intended to continue running the hotel but were in the process of selling the adjoining golf course for farmland.

“We fear that this amenity is now going to be lost. The golf club is the heartbeat of the community,” said a golf club member at the time.

Now, a short few weeks later that issue has been resolved to the delight of all of the golf club members and the wider community.

“It is a win, win, win situation.

“ It is good news for the golf club members, good news for the community and also for the hotel as a busy golf course will be good for business in the hotel,” said Deputy McGrath.

Deputy McGrath said that both the golf club and the hotel were very important for the economic and social welfare of the community.

“There was a powerful solidarity at play. The campaign was very focussed on what it wanted to achieve and it received tremendous backing from the entire community,” said Deputy McGrath.