Call for CCTV to be provided in Cahir town centre

Calls have been made to provide a CCTV system for Cahir town centre.

Officials of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District were asked to consider the proposal at their December meeting.

The proposal was put forward by Cllr Andy Moloney.

Cllr Moloney said the council should explore the cost of the CCTV system and link it in as part of any future public realm improvements in the town.

Cllr Moloney said such a system was needed in every town in the country and he believed that Cahir would be a relatively easy town to install the system in.

Cllr Moloney was told by officials that they would explore the costs involved.

ROAD SWEEPER

Councillors Marie Murphy and Michael Anglim have called on the authority to invest in a new road sweeper for the Cahir electoral area.

Cllr Murphy said that the new sweeper should not only service Cahir but should also cover the surrounding villages of Ardfinnan, Ballylooby, Ballyporeen, Clogheen, Goatenbridge, Grange, Newcastle, New Inn and Skeheenarinky.

The sweeper serving Cahir at the moment was seventeen years old and was not going to last much longer, she said.

Cllr Anglim said the new vehicle was much needed. At the moment the villages were not being covered because the road sweeper was not able.