Bat survey needed before start of new business centre in Cahir

Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District received five submissions concerning the development of a business centre at Cahir Market House.

One of the submissions came from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media which called for a bat survey to be carried out to check for the presence of the species.

Other submissions came from Cahir Development Association, Cahir Social and Historical Society, Cahir Community Hall and one from Liam Roche of Tinsely House, Cahir.

DEVELOPMENT

The proposed development comprises of the refurbishment of 25 Old Church Street, construction of a new two storey block and link to the Market House.

The proposed works at the protected Cahir Market House structure involves a reforming of the original three arched façade, the removal of a rear extension and construction of a new two storey extension at the rear of the existing offices.

Cllr Marie Murphy said she did not agree with the fire escape coming out on to Church Street and asked officials to look at that again.

She said there was no mention in the report before them concerning a request from the local historical society concerning the restoration of an original window which should be included in the works. Anthony Coleman, District Administrator, said the architect was hesitant to do anything to detract from the building but they could not come up with an alternative.

The fire escape issue would be looked at again.

He told the meeting that he would look into the issue of the restoration of an original window.

He would check if there was a reason why there was no recommendation for the restoration of the window.

The meeting was told that the bat survey would be carried out in advance of the construction.

EVIDENCE

If evidence of roosting bats is found then mitigation measures shall be put in place to ensure the impacts are mitigated.