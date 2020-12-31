Council officials urge public to be patient concerning Clogheen roadworks

Council officials have called on the public to be patient concerning the on-going roadworks taking place in Clogheen.

“Once the work is finished people will see the benefit of it,” Paddy Crowley engineer told a meeting of Tipperary/ Cahir / Cashel municipal authority.

The meeting had been told by Cllr Marie Murphy that there were calls over the weekend for the roadworks to be stopped before they were finished.

Cllr Murphy said that would be futile but told the meeting that placing white lines down the centre of the road would alleviate some of the concerns.

Cllr Michael Anglim said he would wait to see the finished product. The sooner a line could be put down the centre of the road the better.

Paddy Crowley, engineer told the meeting that it does take time for projects to take shape before people can visualise what it is going to turn out like.

ECONOMIC STIMULUS

The engineer told members that lines would be put down to give people awareness concerning the centre of the road. He believed that the works will act as a stimulus for the area.

“This area will be a focal point. I would just ask people to let us deliver the work that was planned. We are happy that this is the way forward,” said the engineer.

CLONBEG BRIDGE

The progress being made on the provision of a new bridge at Clonbeg was welcomed at a meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel municipal dstrict.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said the new bridge at Clonbeg was 75% complete.

“It is going to be a great job,” he told the meeting.

The new bridge is replacing an old timber bridge at the site.

He informed the meeting that there was now some concern about the upkeep of a nearby wall and he asked if there was some way that the people carrying out the job on the bridge could include the wall in the project.

REMEDIAL WORKS

Paddy Crowley, engineer said the Clonbeg bridge was one of the biggest new bridges built in Tipperary over the last few years.

He told the meeting that they would talk to the contractor when the work on the bridge is complete. If remedial work needed to be carried out it would be considered.

IRISH WATER

Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel municipal district is to write to Irish Water to urge them to address on-going issues in Cahir.

A motion tabled by Cllr Marie Murphy was supported by the members.

The motion called on members to contact Irish Water to get them to resolve on-going issues in Cahir.

Cllr Murphy said the issues concerned drains/culverts at Madden's Lane, Cahir.

HORRENDOUS SMELL

“This drain/culvert gets blocked on a regular basis and the recent blockage resulted in an horrendous smell throughout the Church Street and square areas” said Cllr Murphy.