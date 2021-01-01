Concern mounting over dangerous Cahir roundabout

Members of Tipperary/ Cahir/ Cashel municipal district have called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to take immediate measures to address a black spot for motorists.

Cllr Andy Moloney called on TII to provide details of how often they have had to repair crash barriers and attended to the road surface at Knockagh roundabout since 2018.

Cllr Moloney said TII should fulfill their commitments to renew the anti skid surface as the roundabout and the approach to Knockagh has become a blackspot for motorists.

Cllr Moloney said he wanted to know from TII why the job was not carried out.

He was supported by members of the authority who instructed the officials to write to TII for a response.

FOOTPATHS

Cllr Máirín McGrath called on Tipperary / Cahir/ Cashel municipal authority to carry out works to extend the footpath and provide public lighting on the Cashel Road, Cahir beyond the junction for Barnora and Colaiste Dun Iascaigh as far as the speed limit change at the old bakery.

Cllr McGrath was told that it was the policy of the council to concentrate its footpaths network renewal and improvement resources on the existing network within the 50 kilometers per hour zones in towns and villages.

In this case the works suggested were located outside the 50kph zone. Resources to upgrade lighting was also concentrated within the 50kph zones.

Cllr McGrath said a lot of the residents were very worried about the speed of motorists in that area.

Cllr Michael Anglim said the street lighting needed to go out further than the 50kph zone.