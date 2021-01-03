Clonmel based Scott Medal winner for bravery retires from force after stellar career

Monday January 4 will mark the end of the policing career of Detective Garda Larry Bergin.

Larry retires after serving with distinction for thirty eight years.

STELLAR CAREER

He enjoyed a stellar career as a member of Garda Siochana and has been stationed in Clonmel for the last twenty seven years.

A familiar face to all in Clonmel, his departure will mean the community he served with such distinction will suffer a major loss.

“He was fair and just in his dealings with everyone. His loyalty to the uniform and the job was an example to all and the humanity which he applied in the everyday delivery of his duties was to be greatly admired,” said a colleague.

Larry Bergin was awarded the Scott Medal for Bravery in 2000 for his rescue of a young woman from the River Suir in 1999.

UNITED NATIONS

He also served with distinction with the United Nations and European Union in post war Sarajevo.

A native of Rosegreen, Larry joined the force in 1992.

He was stationed in Kill O’ The Grange and Dalkey before arriving in Carrick-on Suir in 1991 and he moved to Clonmel in 1993.

A native of Rosegreen Larry is married to Frances and they have two daughters Lauren and Danielle.

The Scott Medal is named after Colonel Walter Scott, an honorary commissioner of the New York City Police.

There is only one condition attached to the award of the Scott Medal- "No action, however heroic, will merit the award of the Scott medal unless it takes the shape of an act of personal bravery, performed intelligently in the execution of duty at imminent risk to the life of the doer, and armed with full previous knowledge of the risk involved”.