Age Friendly Roscrea to pilot Digital Connection Scheme

Being able to connect online has kept so many of us sane over the last few months. Nothing beats real interaction with people, in real life - but in the pandemic we have often had to rely on Zoom to see friends and families, to attend meetings and appointments and to engage in education and training.

Many older people are not familiar with technology, and we are absolutely delighted to announce that Age Friendly Roscrea has been selected as one of eight host sites for a pilot scheme for Digital Connections for Older Adults.

As part of the scheme, ‘Acorn’ – an Age Friendly tablet device, will be available for older people to use. This device has been developed especially for people who are not familiar with modern technology and it comes with a mobile data allowance.

Training for a number of champions has commenced and it is hoped that with these devices and the appropriate level of support, the members can re-engage with their clubs, choirs, classes and other activities.

There will be a nominal weekly cost to cover the mobile data and Age Friendly Roscrea has applied for further funding to expand the initial investment.

“We would like to thank Tipperary Age Friendly, Tipperary PPN, South Tipperary Development Company and North Tipperary Development for supporting this initial pilot”, Anne said.

“We hope that further support from the HSE and Lotto will support further expansion of this project. The Covid-19 restrictions have actually made way for this exciting opportunity”, she added.