Roscrea citizens benefit from dinner delivery service

This pandemic has highlighted the need for a dinner delivery service for older Roscrea citizens; most towns and villages have such a service and, in fact, Roscrea had this service many years ago.

For the duration of the lockdown and since then local caterers, family, neighbours and friends provided and delivered meals to many, but this is a need that will expand as our older population grows and family and neighbours may be less available as they return to work.

When the opportunity arose to take advantage of the nearby Shinrone service, who were already providing meals to Mount Heaton, Coolderry and Dromakeenan, Age Friendly Roscrea along with North Tipperary Development Company and Roscrea Lions Club undertook a pilot service to ascertain the need for, and the logistics of providing such a service.

“We are now on week five of this pilot scheme and dinners are delivered Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the immediate Roscrea area”, Anne explained.

If you would like to know more about this service contact (0505) 22550 and also enquire about a Senior Alert Personal Alarm or if you wish to know more about Age Friendly Roscrea.