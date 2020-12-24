Tipperary TD cautious of HSE news on St Patrick's in Cashel

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has said that while he welcomes the HSE’s assurance that there are no plans to relocate the assessment unit at St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel, he has advised vigilance to ensure there is no change to those plans.

“I contacted the HSE about the future of the unit, and they have confirmed to me that ‘there is no proposals to relocate the Rehabilitation Unit from Cashel’,” said the Sinn Féin TD.

While he welcomed the announcement, he said that given recent developments with other health services in the county, such as St Brigid’s and the Dean Maxwell in Roscrea, nothing can be taken for granted.

“We must keep a close eye on the future of all of the public health units and services that we have in our county,” he said.

Deputy Browne said that health services, and services for older people in Cashel, just like every other community in Tipperary, must be protected.

“All Oireachtas members in County Tipperary have a duty to work together to ensure that Tipperary retains its health services, and that all attempts to downgrade or close any of those settings are resisted,” he said.