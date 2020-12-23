Tipperary couple put on probation for using credit card stolen from nun

A couple who went on a spending spree with a credit card that had been stolen from a nun have been placed on a peace bond by Nenagh Court.

Andrej Godal and Marian McDonnell of 6 Castlewood, Nenagh, pleaded at an earlier court this July to a total of 23 charges between them under the Theft and Fraud Act.

The total amount of goods involved came to approximately €314

The case had been adjourned by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath for a probation report

When the case came back to court last Friday, Judge MacGrath was told by solicitor Liz McKeever, for Ms McDonnell, that compensation had been paid in full

Ms McKeever said that though the matters were serious, neither defendant had stolen the credit card.

She said Ms McDonnell did have addiction issues in the past but she would be surprised if her client was ever back before the court again.

“These matters were out of character for her,” said Ms McKeever.

Solicitor David Peters, for Mr Godal, said that while his client did have issues with heroin, he had “come a long way”.

At the earlier Court, Mr Godal pleaded to using the credit card three times at Mulrooneys, Brooklands, Nenagh, on November 3, 2019.

He also pleaded to using the card at Tesco, Roxboro Road, Limerick, on the same date, as well as using it at Mr Price, Roxboro Road, Limerick, and Circle K filling station, Roxboro Road, Limerick, also on the same date.

Mr Godal also pleaded to using the card at Foleys Spar, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, on the same date.

He further pleaded to using the card at Mr Price, Roxboro Road, on August 16, 2019.

Mr Godal pleaded to three counts of handling stolen property.

He pleaded to the theft of Armani aftershave valued at €80 from Ryans Pharmacy, Pearse Street, Nenagh, on February 11, 2020. The court heard the property was recovered.

Mr Godal pleaded to possessing Alprozolam at Cormack Drive, Nenagh, on February 19, 2019.

Ms McDonnell pleaded to theft using a stolen credit card at Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on May 1, 2020. The property was recovered. She also pleaded to four counts of theft on November 3, 2019 at Tesco, Nenagh.

She pleaded to theft at Foleys Spar, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, on the same date.

She pleaded to two counts of theft at Tesco, Roxboro Road, Limerick, on the same date.

Ms McDonnell also pleaded to theft at Mr Price, Martyrs Road, Nenagh, on August 6, 2019.

She pleaded to three counts of handling stolen property on November 3, 2011.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath had noted at the earlier court that while there was a large amount of charges, they were not for excessive amounts.

She ordered both defendants to enter a 12-month probation bond in their own bond of €250, and ordered that they engage with the probation services.