Tipperary's Pat McCormack re-elected as ICMSA president

Tipperary farmer Pat McCormack was confirmed uncontested as ICMSA president for a second three-year term, at the association’s virtual national council agm

Sitting deputy president, Lorcan McCabe, was likewise selected to serve a second three-year term in that position following an election with Des Morrison.

Mr Morrison will continue as chairperson of the Livestock Committee, as will Denis Drennan as Chairperson of the Farm & Rural Affairs Committee and Shane O’Loughlin as Chairperson of the Farm Business Committee. Kieran O’Brien, Meath and DJ Keohane from Cork were selected to serve on the Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, Dermot Kelleher has been elected ICSA national president following a postal ballot of the association’s national executive members.