'Caring for Cahir' fundraiser cheques presented

On Sunday, December 13, the presentation of the cheques for the proceeds of the “Caring for Cahir” Fundraiser event organised by John Quirke took place.

The event took place in early September and the fantastic amount of €10,231 was the final total raised. The event was originally due to take place on August 21 but was rescheduled when Government restrictions were announced.

The proceeds are shared between two very worthy local causes, young Mandy Doyle who is undergoing treatment for cancer at present and Cahir Day Care Centre.

John would like to sincerely thank everyone who donated to the cause as well as all who sent letters and cards offering support and of course all who helped out in any way with the organising and on the day of the event too. Mandy, her Mum Linda, twin sister Katelyn and Family and representatives of Cahir Day Care Centre Mary O’Donnell and Peggy O’Brien came to Cahir Primary Care Centre car park (to allow for social distancing space) last week to accept the cheques for the proceeds from John Quirke.

The video of the event is available to view. It is a great watch and very entertaining indeed! Well done to John and all involved, it was a fantastic fundraiser that exceeded all expectations.