The 2 Johnnies host TV special this Christmas Eve on RTE2

Tipperary’s finest The 2 Johnnies are returning to TV screen this week with their Christmas Eve Spectacular on RTE 2 on Thursday night at 10.15pm.

Fresh from their tour of America earlier this year, the Premier County duo are set to provide plenty of laughs with their latest outing for RTE.

Joining the boys will be Thurles songstress Una Healy, Marty Morrissey, Des Cahill, Kieran Donaghy and Conor Moore.

So sit down, put the feet up and relax for some festive cheer!