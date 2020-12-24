FRS supports delivery of Irish Food Poetry Book to Tipperary schools

FRS Network are proud to be key partners of a new book for primary school children.

The book, titled ‘Irish Food, From A-Z’, uses poetry to help simplify the science behind Irish farming and food for health and wellbeing.

Written by Dr. Vanessa Woods, the curriculum-linked book will be made available to every primary school and teacher training college in Ireland.

Recognising the importance of educating both children and adults about sustainable farming, Peter Byrne, CEO, FRS Network said “This is a fantastic initiative to encourage people to think about their sources of food. The book really impressed me.

“ I am looking forward to my grandkids coming home from school telling me about the great poems they learned all about farming, grass, and where our food comes from.

“Agriculture is embedded in the Irish economy and these poems are a great way to showcase where and how food is produced. Vanessa has created an invaluable resource and we are delighted to support her and her unique book of poetry.”

Vanessa says she wrote ‘Irish Food, From A-Z’ to help encourage science-based discussion on food nutrients, healthy eating and the green climate agenda in primary schools and homes across the country: “Irish farming families have been farming for generations. Working in harmony with nature, as custodians of the landscape for future generations. Our farmers grow quality, safe, traceable, sustainable and nutrient-dense Irish food at an affordable price for consumers.”

“The work of Irish farmers is underpinned by world-class science as they seek to become more sustainable. However, not everybody is aware of this science and we have a duty to find better ways to lead consumers to knowledge. Irish Food,

“From A-Z is the first step in delivering science-based messages to children, their teachers and parents by telling the story of sustainable and nutritious Irish food and its importance for good dental health, human health and wellbeing, via poetry.”

The book can also be ordered online at: www.vbwoods communications.com