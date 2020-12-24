Christmas programme of Masses in Moyne Templetouhy

Moyne Templetouhy parish have been blessed to have the ability to put on an extra six masses this Christmas.

This is due to the availability of our two dedicated priests Fr. Pat and Fr. Christy and we are indebted to them for facilitating this. Masses will be celebrated in Moyne Church as follows - 4pm, 6pm and 8pm on Christmas Eve with two masses taking place at 8am and 10am on Christmas Day.

In Templetuohy Church, there are three vigil masses at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm on Christmas Eve while on Christmas Day mass will be celebrated at 9am and 11am.

Current Covid-19 regulations limit the congregations to 50 people so we would ask people to consider attending the extra masses to alleviate overcrowding at the regular masses on Christmas Eve at 7pm in Templetuohy and 8pm in Moyne.

All people are asked to comply with the Covid-19 regulations i.e. face masks, the use of hand sanitiser and social distancing.

Family members attending the same mass and using one pew would also be very helpful. Once church capacity has been reached no further person can be allowed enter so we would ask people to respect the difficult role of our stewards in this instance.

There is also the option of viewing the masses via web-cam at the following link: -https://churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish.

People attending mass are also asked not to congregate in the church or outside after the end of mass.

Both Fr. Pat and Fr. Christy wish all parishioners every blessing of peace and goodness this season of the Lord’s birth. We also remember family members and loved ones unable to be with us because of Covid-19 or for other reasons.

We also appeal to all those attending our Christmas celebrations to contribute to the upkeep of the parish as there is a big shortfall in income this year.