Two Mile Borris Christmas Lights Annual Wellie Walk will go ahead as planned on St Stephens Day, just with a few minor changes.

In complying with social distancing and guidelines, registration will run from 11am to 12 to stagger the flow of people, and if it doesn't suit to do the walk at that time anyone can donate and do it at a later time that suits.

"We thank everyone in advance for their support without it our village would not be so joyfully lit every year and especially this year when everyone needs a lift. We have a bigger addition planned for next year which always costs more money so thanks to all for their continued support and generosity," said a spokesperson.

"Thanks once again to all the committee for their hard work through 2020."