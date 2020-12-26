Year in review: Autism Awareness Roscrea

Autism Awareness Roscrea, like everyone else has had a year like no other. Due to Covid-19, our activities have been severely curtailed, but we did manage to host a few events during the year.

Our much anticipated Fun Run and Family Walk became a virtual event and many people completed the run.

During July and August, our Community Hub on Rosemary Square was a hive of socially distanced activites, with a number of Special Needs Assistants and teachers using the space to provide extra classes under the “July Provision” programme.

We also had a number of soccer sessions with Emmet in Glebe Park, which were thoroughly enjoyed by the participants.

For Easter, we teamed up with Gleann Glas to ensure that the Easter Bunny called to quite a few children in the area.

For Halloween, a number of our volunteers dressed up as witches and superheroes to deliver Trick or Treat bags to some of our service users, and on Friday last, some of Santa’s Helpers visited a number of our users and their families to deliver an early Christmas Treat!

Autism Awareness Roscrea is a voluntary group whose main aim in to encourage Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion of those who live on the Autism Spectrum. We have a community hub in Rosemary Square and we use this space to provide workshops, a sensory area and meeting area for those on the spectrum and for their families and carers.

Like all charities and voluntary groups, it has been a difficult year, and we are eternally grateful for the ongoing support we have received throughout the year. We received a huge amount of support from local businesses and people for our Fun Run and we have also received various supports from many groups including Tipperary County Council, Tipperary ETB and many local businesses and groups.

We hope that everyone will get behind the local businesses who have been so generous with spot prizes, donations, sponsorship etc over the years and shop local so that these businesses will be there for the future.

We would like to wish all of our users and their families and anyone who has supported us in the past, a very Happy & Safe Christmas, and a healthy new year. We can only hope that 2021 will be a better year for us all.

For further information about Autism Awareness Roscrea, please email us at autismaware...@gmail.com, find us on Facebook or call us on 089 2358524.