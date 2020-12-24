Tipperary judge told drunk man had nose pressed up against window in house

A man who had his nose up against the window of a house in Nenagh has been jailed for being drunk in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and trespass by the local court.

Remigigus Biciuzas of Mounseys Flats, Drummin Road, Nenagh, had pleaded to the offences at Brookville Green, Nenagh, on August 15, 2020, and again on September 6, 2020.

The court heard that at 8pm on the August date, Mr Biciuzas was found standing in the garden of a house looking in the door.

He was calling on the injured party, a female to come out, but she declined and told him to go away.

He eventually left after 10 minutes but returned at 2am.

On September 6, the injured party found Mr Biciuzas with his nose pressed up against the window.

She told him to go away and rang the gardaí.

The court heard that the injured party did not know the defendant, but it was the third time he had come to the house.

Mr Biciuzas had 143 previous convictions, the court was told.

Mr Biciuzas’s solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that his client had a “terrible problem with alcohol”, and a “terrible record”.

He client had been in custody since October, said Mr Spencer.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Biciuzas for three months for the offence on September 6, 2020, to run concurrent to a sentence he is already serving. She took the offence of August 15, 2020 into account.

Recognizance were set in Mr Biciuzas’s own bond of €250.