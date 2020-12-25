Tipperary farmer is helping to put people in the right mental health moo-d

Tipperary farmer Jonathan Dwyer from Devilsbit Macra na Feirme in Tipperary, founder of Make the Moove mental health workshops, features in the latest podcast on mental health from ABP.

The second episode of its podcast series, Farm Matters, focuses on the important topic of mental health and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on rural life.

Other contributors include Ian Power, CEO of SpunOut.ie, and Carmel Dawson, public relations officer of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association.

Jonathan was alarmed by the high suicide rate in North Tipperary and Laois, and how this was affecting his own community.

As a result, he started the Make the Moove mental health workshops, which looks into the mental health pressures for young people in rural Ireland and the lessons they have learned from examining similar international examples.

The second episode of Farm Matters examines the area of mental health, which is particularly relevant during the current period, especially for those living in rural Ireland.

“I would like to thank Ian Power, Carmel Dawson and Jonathan Dwyer for sharing their insights in this area, and for their excellent ongoing work to support our rural communities. We hope that listeners find this episode to be informative, and that it helps to raise awareness of this important issue,” said John McLaughlin, general manager at ABP Cahir.

Mr Power discusses the impact of Covid-19 that has resulted in restrictions for young people, in particular a lack of social contact.

Research carried out by SpunOut.ie shows that young people in rural Ireland are twice as likely to say that they feel isolated at this time when compared to those in urban areas. He also discusses the work of SpunOut.ie to support the mental health of young people during the pandemic, and his hopes for the future.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental wellbeing of our young people. While it is a vitally important area, mental health can still go overlooked, as some people find talking about it to be difficult.

“I hope that listeners of the podcast find this episode to be helpful and insightful,” he said.

The podcast series, presented by Mary Kennedy, aims to create a dialogue within the farming community across Ireland, regarding a wide array of topics