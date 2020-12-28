Tipperary people are being encouraged to discuss organ donation

Organ donation saves lives and the HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland is asking Tipperary people to share their views and wishes on organ donation with their families and friends over Christmas and in the New Year.

Approximately 500 people are waiting for an organ transplant in Ireland. This is includes patients on dialysis awaiting kidney transplants and patients waiting for lung, heart and liver transplants.

While some kidney donations can take place through the living donation programme, all other organ donations can only proceed when another life is lost.

Dr Catherine Motherway, Intensive Care Consultant in University Hospital Limerick and Clinical Lead for Organ Donation explains that organ donation is among the greatest gifts we can give to another.

“Having that conversation and letting family members know our views and wishes on organ donation is really important.

"The priority for all of us who work in intensive care is to save lives. However, sadly at times this is not always possible. As part of end of life care, when appropriate, we offer families the opportunity for their relative to donate organs.

!In such circumstances we approach families to ask if their loved one would have wanted to donate organs,” she said.