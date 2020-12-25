Vaccinating Tipperary: first jabs in Thurles and Cashel nursing homes on January 11
The Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles and St Therea's Nursing Home in Cashel will be the first care units in Tipperary to be vaccinated under the rollout of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme to start next month.
St. Kieran's Nursing Home, Sonas Nursing Home, Melview, and Sonas, Carrick-on-Suir will be the last on the list, with vaccinations scheduled to be carried out there on January 29.
The dates are subject to change.
However, once the first jab is administered, then residents and staff who have opted to take the vaccination can expect the second dose three weeks later.
The following is the timeline for vaccinations in Tipperary:
January 11: Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles
January 13: Ardeen Nursing Home
January 114:Ashlawn House Nursing
January 15: Bushy Park Nursing Home
January 18: Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home
January 19: Nenagh Manor Nursing Home
January 20: St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles
January 21: Villa Marie Nursing Home
January 22: Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit
January 25: St. Conlon's Community Nursing Unit
January 26: Waterman's Lodge
January 26: Mount Carmel Nursing Home
January 27: Rivervale Nursing Home
January 28: Patterson's Nursing Home
January 29: St. Kieran's Nursing Home
January 26: Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel
January 27: Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home
January 28: Deerpark Nursing Home
January 29: Sonas Nursing Home, Melview
January 11: St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel
January 12: Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home
January 13: Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary
January 14: Padre Pio Nursing Home Tipp
January 15: Rathkeevan Nursing Home
January 18: Woodland's Nursing Home Dundrum, Tipperary
January 19: St. Patrick's Hospital, Cashel
January 19: Cluain Arann Welfare Home & Community Nursing Unit
January 20: Greenhill's Nursing Home
January 21: The Cottage Nursing Home
January 22: St. Martha’s Nursing Home Tipperary
January 25: Cashel Residential Older Persons Services
January 28: St. Anthony's Nursing Unit
January 29: Sonas Carrick on Suir
