Vaccinating Tipperary: first jabs in Thurles and Cashel nursing homes on January 11

The Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles and St Therea's Nursing Home in Cashel will be the first care units in Tipperary to be vaccinated under the rollout of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme to start next month.

St. Kieran's Nursing Home, Sonas Nursing Home, Melview, and Sonas, Carrick-on-Suir will be the last on the list, with vaccinations scheduled to be carried out there on January 29.

The dates are subject to change.

However, once the first jab is administered, then residents and staff who have opted to take the vaccination can expect the second dose three weeks later.

The following is the timeline for vaccinations in Tipperary:

January 11: Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles

January 13: Ardeen Nursing Home

January 114:Ashlawn House Nursing

January 15: Bushy Park Nursing Home

January 18: Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home

January 19: Nenagh Manor Nursing Home

January 20: St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles

January 21: Villa Marie Nursing Home

January 22: Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit

January 25: St. Conlon's Community Nursing Unit

January 26: Waterman's Lodge

January 26: Mount Carmel Nursing Home

January 27: Rivervale Nursing Home

January 28: Patterson's Nursing Home

January 29: St. Kieran's Nursing Home

January 26: Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel

January 27: Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home

January 28: Deerpark Nursing Home

January 29: Sonas Nursing Home, Melview

January 11: St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel

January 12: Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home

January 13: Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary

January 14: Padre Pio Nursing Home Tipp

January 15: Rathkeevan Nursing Home

January 18: Woodland's Nursing Home Dundrum, Tipperary

January 19: St. Patrick's Hospital, Cashel

January 19: Cluain Arann Welfare Home & Community Nursing Unit

January 20: Greenhill's Nursing Home

January 21: The Cottage Nursing Home

January 22: St. Martha’s Nursing Home Tipperary

January 25: Cashel Residential Older Persons Services

January 28: St. Anthony's Nursing Unit

January 29: Sonas Carrick on Suir